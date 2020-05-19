Dear Editor,
I support Helen Price Johnson for state Senate because she has been instrumental in improving access to health care in our rural areas. This has proved vital with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. People in our community need access to health care centers including getting transportation to these care centers. Additionally, these health care centers need support to provide crucial services.
This is not the time for access to health care to be reduced, denied or, as some in Washington, D.C., have attempted to do, repeal the Affordable Care Act. We are experiencing desperate times, and many people face challenges they never expected nor deserved.
Helen is someone I look up to for many reasons, including her ability to be diplomatic and stay cool when the situation is anything but and her knowledge of all things regarding her job.
Helen will be an incredible asset in the Senate and had my vote from day one.
Please join me in electing Helen Price Johnson as District 10’s next state senator.
Pam Fick
Oak Harbor
