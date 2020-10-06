Dear Editor,
In more than 45 years of practicing law in Washington, mostly outside of Island County, I have practiced before all of the Island County judges from Howard Patrick forward. I have had an opportunity to form some opinions as to the qualities we should expect to find in a judge. I can’t say which is more important, because they all are, but a sense of fairness, knowledge of the law, objectivity and decisiveness are all vital. Experience with the workings of the legal world is also important.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Kathleen Petrich and studying her resume. Her experience is very impressive. Educated both as a mechanical engineer and as a lawyer, she used both disciplines to forge a very successful career as a partner in a nationally known law firm. She has demonstrated objectivity and empathy in all of her endeavors. She has, in good measure, all of the qualities a great judge would demonstrate. We have a rare opportunity to make her a part of our judicial system.
I enthusiastically support Kathleen’s candidacy, and I hope the voters of Island County will do so, as well.
Robert C. Alexander
Langley
