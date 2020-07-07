Dear Editor,
I moved to Camano Island 13 years ago. During my first trip into Stanwood, my thought was that this place really needs a makeover.
Having traveled extensively, I can attest to how enjoyable plazas — found everywhere in South America, even in small pueblos — are as places to be away from traffic and noise.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic phase when people are able to pick up takeout. I would have loved to have someplace to sit and enjoy the food besides driving it all the way home. Also, it encourages people to walk the entire length of the plaza instead of just pulling up to the place you want to shop.
As reported in the Stanwood Camano News last week, the city is considering downtown improvements such as pedestrian-only plazas. Please make this happen.
Joyce Renee Lewis
Camano Island
