Dear Editor,
The 2020 presidential election revealed the many cruel and unnecessary barriers that far too many Americans still face in order to vote. From confusing voter registration instructions to long lines outside of too few polling places, there are still so many hurdles to participating in our democracy.
It doesn’t have to be this way — not if Congress can pass the For the People Act.
It is a bill that would greatly strengthen our democracy and level the playing field for all Americans in the political process. It gets money out of politics. The act is would take on the numerous barriers to voting and representation, like stopping partisan gerrymandering, overturning racist voter ID laws, and ending felony disenfranchisement. Many of these barriers are Jim Crow relics that continue to disproportionately impact Black and Brown Americans across the country.
HR 1 would prioritize all people and get money out of politics, which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the For the People Act.
Allison Warner
Camano Island
