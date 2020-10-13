Dear Editor,
Many people are undecided about the presidential candidates, and I’ve heard a number say that they might not vote at all if they can’t decide. I urge everyone to vote. You don’t have to vote for every office, but state and local races are as important, or perhaps more important, than the presidential race, and each vote matters. Our mail-in system makes it easy to vote. Make your voice count.
Marikae Moraski
Camano Island
