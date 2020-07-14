Dear Editor,
As human beings created by God, we were never meant to distance ourselves socially or wear masks.
I realize people want to stay safe, but at the same time we also have a constitutional right to basic freedoms. The mask mandate is an infringement on those rights, plus it's becoming an opportunity for people who wear one to shame and badmouth those who don't. This only divides our society further.
Being forced by our far-left governor to wear one is overreaching, wrong and absolutely dehumanizing. You can't smile at people or recognize anyone you know while wearing one. My fellow Washingtonians, please vote in November to elect officials who will safeguard our rights and freedoms, instead of ones who destroy them.
Dan Bradley
Camano Island
