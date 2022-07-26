...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
I am writing in support of Kelly Mauck for Island County assessor. Having spent more than 30 years in the public safety sector, including 10 years in forensic mental health, it is rare for me to feel so strongly supportive of a political candidate. Yet Kelly Mauck has such an incredible skill-set that makes him the perfect candidate for the assessor's position.
Part of my work included legislative advocacy. This meant working with legislators and their offices, educating their constituents on how to have their voices heard at the legislative level, attending hearings and testifying. Throughout this time there were very few individuals that stood out as trustworthy, hard-working individuals dedicated to working for the people they served. Kelly Mauck is one of these rarities.
He is a very patient man despite obstacles and challenges placed before him. He is personable, genuine and sincere. His intelligence, background in public service, spirit and tenacity make him the best possible candidate.
I wholeheartedly support Kelly Mauck for Island County assessor and urge my fellow voters to join me.
