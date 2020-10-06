Dear Editor,
It is especially important to me and all Camano Islanders that the Island County commissioners who are residents of Whidbey Island know the thoughts and feelings of Camano Island residents.
This is the reason I am supporting Melanie Bacon for county commissioner from District 1. Melanie has a history of working on Camano. Her position of human resources director for Island County has given her the opportunity of knowing and working with Island County employees on Camano. This gives her a significant edge concerning Camano Island that we should take advantage of by supporting her candidacy.
Also Melanie has a terrific background in public service. She served in the U.S. Army in military intelligence. She was a founding member of an educational endowment foundation. She was a prison chaplain and active in many other public service functions.
Please join me in voting for Melanie Bacon for Island County commissioner.
Mary Margaret Haugen
Camano Island
