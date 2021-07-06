Dear Editor,
I believe that speed limits are not properly enforced on Highway 532. When I drive through Highway 532 on my way to work, I notice that consistently, there are quite a few motorists that drive 10 mph to 20 mph hour over the speed limit.
Over the span of a few years of driving through the area, I have not noticed any motorists being pulled over on Highway 532. While accidents still happen infrequently, I think that better enforcement of these speed limits or even re-evaluation of speed limits in the area will prevent future accidents and make the roadway safer.
Chan Prasad
Camano Island
