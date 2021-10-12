Ballots for the upcoming election drop soon and voter forums are happening across our communities. It is often easy to ignore these off-year elections, but there are significant issues and campaigns that impact our local communities.
As a parent and grandparent, the daughter and sister of teachers and former fourth-grade teacher, I am reaching out to encourage you to pay close attention to our local School Board races.
I've worked with the Stanwood-Camano School District on shared issues as an Island County commissioner and believe we need steady leadership that can help our children and families navigate through these challenging times.
Charlotte Murry is the District 2 incumbent and has demonstrated her ability to lead our students and families through this pandemic, stepping up to listen to families and experts in the many decisions to be made during remote and hybrid learning.
She helped lead our district through the transition of our respected superintendent and worked to strengthen communication with all stakeholders in the district. She is child-focused and will continue to provide balanced leadership.
Please, let’s set partisan bickering aside to select the candidate who will keep our children and families first in mind. Elect Charlotte Murry.
