Dear Editor,
I have witnessed state Sen. Ron Muzzall lead various organizations both locally and nationally with well respected leadership skills. He goes to deep depths to seek answers to the needed questions.
As a multigenerational farmer, he and his family have set examples on how to be good environmental stewards to the land.
Please join me in supporting Muzzall to stop wasteful state taxation. He will make our voice heard in Olympia to obtain the best value of our hard-earned dollars toward the proper direction for state spending.
Rick Williams
Stanwood
