Dear Editor,
I am supporting Nate Nehring for re-election to Snohomish County Council District 1 because he is an elected official that actually follows up and follows through.
Nehring has worked hard to help build a bipartisan coalition to vote down tax increases on numerous occasions while making wise recommendations as regards county services. He has followed up with families and businesses throughout his term to understand the economic stresses that we face and then acted on it as our elected representative.
This is just one example of many that I could give you, and that is why I am proud to cast my vote for Councilman Nehring.
Debbie Barger Smith
Arlington
