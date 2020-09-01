Dear Editor,
Over the course of the last 25 years, my late husband and I retained attorney Carolyn Cliff to assist us with several different legal issues. We were impressed with Cliff’s intelligence, professionalism and thoroughness, and we loved it when her wit and sense of humor shone through at appropriate moments.
She helped us to consider all aspects of pertinent issues. When she was not familiar with relevant local laws and policies involved with our issues, she researched them deeply.
I can think of no one who would be a better Superior Court judge for Island County. Because Cliff is a long-time resident of Whidbey Island, her familiarity with our county’s communities and our issues and regulations is a huge bonus.
I’ll be voting for Carolyn Cliff this fall, and I hope you will, too.
Elsa Leavitt Swenson
Freeland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.