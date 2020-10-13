Dear Editor,
If I were to computer-generate a great state legislator, it would come out as Dave Paul.
Paul is a voice of reason in an unreasonable political climate. He has time and again proven he can find common ground not only with the Republican caucus but with the disparate members of his own party. Paul represents every constituent in the 10th Legislative District, not just those who share his political beliefs or a single base of supporters.
He is a leader in the fields of healthcare, mental health, education, the environment, veterans affairs, COVID-19 relief and tax equity.
To make the best and most informed decisions, he listens to the experts: scientists, educators, first responders, mental health and healthcare professionals, working people, small business owners, veterans any and all constituents. When he speaks, it’s to share valid information, not recycled talking points.
Dave Paul deserves the opportunity to continue representing the 10th Legislative District in Olympia, and we deserve to have him there.
Gary Kanter
Camano Island
