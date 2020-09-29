Dear Editor,
I’m voting for Helen Price Johnson for state senator for one reason: her experience.
It’s an easy decision for anyone aware of her work on behalf of our community for the past 12 years as a county commissioner. Now, she wants to represent us all at the state level.
Price Johnson is a moderate who clearly demonstrates she is pro economic growth, pro innovation and fiscally responsible. I admire her long-time work on behalf of Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve, so I’ve seen her land and cultural preservation values in action, too.
Price Johnson works with all of her constituents fairly and honestly. Her years of action protecting our community are louder than any words. Her consensus-building experience is so welcome and critical at this divisive political time. As the more dedicated, experienced candidate, she has my vote.
Fran Einterz
Coupeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.