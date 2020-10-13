Dear Editor,
I am proud to support my colleague Helen Price Johnson for state Senate. She has been a dedicated community leader and public servant for many years. Serving first on the South Whidbey School District School Board and then for 12 years as the Island County commissioner, she has led always listening to the needs and priorities of her constituents.
She led the county out of a recession, rebuilding reserves and reshaping county fiscal policy to make us resilient and responsible stewards of public trust and dollars. This work protected our economy in these challenging times.
She was a steady leader during the pandemic, intent on protecting both health and economic well-being. She has been a staunch leader for small business and led the team responsible for the economic recovery and small business grant program with our CARES funding. As a small business owner, she understands that struggle.
Helen Price Johnson has served on local nonprofit and state and regional boards and commissions. She is knowledgeable, fair and engaged. She will represent all of us in Olympia.
Janet St. Clair
Camano Island
