Dear Editor,
As an Army veteran and retired businessman still active in my community’s civic activities, it’s important to me that we elect a common-sense senator who has demonstrated wide-ranging success representing our region.
For 10 years on Whidbey, I’ve been able to evaluate Helen Price Johnson as an effective advocate for our community interests. As a member of the Island County Planning Commission and the Whidbey Community Foundation, I’ve observed Price Johnson up close.
Her modus operandi is to study an issue, solicit varied inputs and adopt a position. On multiple occasions, I have seen her moderate a conclusion as new information was uncovered. This is as it should be.
As befitting a third-generation local small business owner, she is fiscally responsible. As a former school board member, Price Johnson is determined to improve education in the region.
An appreciator of natural beauty surrounding us, she advocates for the environment. With four adult children, she is mindful of the need for living wage jobs and affordable housing in the district.
As a veteran, I appreciate that she has championed expanding veteran benefits and support in Island County.
Join me in voting for Helen Price Johnson for state senator.
George Saul
Oak Harbor
