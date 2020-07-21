Dear Editor,
I am writing to fully endorse Helen Price Johnson, asking for your vote and support for her election to the Washington state Senate.
As a retired county commissioner and past president of the Washington state Association of Counties, it has been my honor to work and serve the people of Washington along side of Helen Price Johnson. As cream rises to the top, I have watched Helen Price Johnson also rise in her unwavering ability to examine and evaluate problems facing all our constituents, regardless of any party affiliation to find workable solutions. I have seen her succeed many times where others have given up in frustration.
I encourage you to support Helen Price Johnson in her bid to represent us all. Obviously, I am a fan of Price Johnson's, I truly believe that she is best to serve our state into a thoughtful beneficial future for us all.
Blair Brady
Rosburg
