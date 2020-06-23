Dear Editor,
I am supporting Helen Price Johnson's candidacy for state senator and encourage others to do so, as well. Price Johnson is a person of vision with the work ethic to see that ideas are strategic, practical, well-conceived and seen through to completion.
As a school board member and board president, Price Johnson encouraged and supported us in the important work of education in the South Whidbey School District. She helped us create a quality vision for the students, staff and parents of the district. During her terms, the district board was named a School Board of the Year by the Washington State School Directors. She is an excellent listener, tough negotiator, intelligent thinker and humble but determined public servant.
She was always a steady hand on the controls during challenging times. The National Blue-Ribbon High School award was presented to South Whidbey High School during her term.
As Island County commissioner, she was a mentor and supporter to those of us who were mayors in Island County. She brought with her to the commission a background in managing a retail business. She was supportive of the Island County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, first responders and the Whidbey Veterans Resource Center.
Fred McCarthy
Langley
