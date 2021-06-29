Dear Editor,
One of the most important issues coming out of the COVID pandemic will be rebuilding our local economy and connecting displaced workers with good-paying jobs. I am delighted to learn about Snohomish County Councilman Nate Nehring’s efforts to promote opportunities for our local youths to get trained in the skilled trades.
By helping create the Regional Apprenticeship Pathways Program, Nehring has partnered with school districts, businesses, and labor organizations to bring this important training into our local schools. Nehring's advocacy in the state Legislature resulted in $1.5 million for this program, demonstrating his ability to bring our state tax dollars back to projects which benefit our local community.
Because of programs like RAP, students will have more options than the traditional four-year college pathway. We need more of this type of innovative thinking, and that is why I will be supporting Nate Nehring for re-election to the Snohomish County Council.
Mandy L. Kruger
Arlington
