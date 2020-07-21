Letter to the editor logo Stanwood

Dear Editor,

I read Dan Bradley’s Letter to the Editor in the July 14 edition of the Stanwood Camano News. I too dislike wearing a mask. I do so for pretty much the same reasons that I drive on the right side of the road, stop at stop signs and red lights, and wear a shirt and shoes when I enter a restaurant. These are all behaviors that infringe on my freedom, God given or not.

Dave Crosby

Camano Island

