Dear Editor,
I am voting no on Referendum 90. Voting no keeps our local Stanwood-Camano School Board responsible, as they have been, for the sex education that is taught in our school system.
Why pay a lot more of our school tax money to change what isn’t broken? Why does the state of Washington get to decide what needs to be taught, how it needs to be taught and how early it needs to be taught?
Keep it local.
Ann Dorsey
Camano Island
