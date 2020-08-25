Dear Editor,
Sea lions are very smart. Our government leaders are not as smart. Sea lions learned that salmon pool at dams and are easy prey because there is no escape.
The situation: Sea lions are eating salmon. That is what they do. Orca eat salmon, and that is what they do. There are not enough salmon returning to spawn to support sea lions, orca, sport fishing and tribal fishing rights.
The solution: Provide for more spawning access to salmon to meet natural and man's needs. Remove the dams to upriver spawning beds.
The benefits: Salmon will be able to avoid sea lions. More salmon will spawn upstream than ever before, feeding fishing and orcas as well as preventing the killing of sea lions, orca deaths and spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars every year for as long as the dams exist to block salmon migration to spawning beds.
Remove the dams. We are smart enough to learn to develop other power resources that do not damage life like dams do. All life is sacred. Dams are not sacred.
Samuel Bess
Stanwood
