...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The candidate for state representative Legislative District 10 who best represents my views and values is Navy veteran, Clyde Shavers. He cares about human beings, regardless of their political affiliation, continues to be in service in this district, and will stand for women in an era when their rights are being attacked by all levels of government.
He currently demonstrates caring for people who struggle financially by volunteering for Friendship House in Mount Vernon. He cares deeply for the environment and has the education to make sound decisions so we can live on this earth for generations to come. Please join me in voting for Clyde Shavers as our state Representative.
