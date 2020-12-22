Dear Editor,
No matter what happens in America — whether it's war or even this pandemic — our constitutional rights stay in place.
Shutting down the economy and churches everywhere in the name of safety is a major attack on our rights. Freedom doesn't end where other people's health concerns begin.
Freedom ends when enough people are tricked into believing it's necessary to give it up in exchange for the well being of everyone. America is based on individual liberty and freedom, not collectivism. Read the Bill of Rights.
Dan Bradley
Camano Island
