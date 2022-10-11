Letter to the editor logo Stanwood

Dear Editor,

Island County Commissioner, Janet St. Clair has been dedicated to protecting our rural islands. She supports conservation, working with partners like Whidbey Camano Land Trust to protect and preserve beautiful forests like Barnum Point and 226 acres of historic Kristofferson Farm.

