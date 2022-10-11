...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Island County Commissioner, Janet St. Clair has been dedicated to protecting our rural islands. She supports conservation, working with partners like Whidbey Camano Land Trust to protect and preserve beautiful forests like Barnum Point and 226 acres of historic Kristofferson Farm.
St. Clair is protector of our rural forests, creating additional incentives for forest owners to steward their trees through updates to county code. She is working closely with the Washington Department of Natural Resources to close loopholes in forest practices that allow massive clear cuts.
St. Clair is a strong supporter of local farms, highlighting our conservation districts to support regenerative agriculture and local sustainable farms. She worked to update county code to better improve getting food to table through streamlined permits for farm stands.
St. Clair is working to protect our islands, reduce conversion and improve our quality of life. If you want a leader to protect our islands and the rural nature of our communities, vote for Janet St. Clair.
