Dear Editor,
Artist Jack Archibald’s stained glass art for the new Island County Administration Building on Camano is awe inspiring.
He not only donated some materials, his time and his labor, he gave us the gift of his creativity, originality, craftsmanship and artistic vision.
His piece, “Convergence,” is apropos of our current times when viewed as social commentary of our divided nation. Colorful and sharp edges exist on opposite sides of a colorless smooth circular center. This tranquil center is hope. Hope waiting to be fulfilled by the convergence of peoples into a united nation.
Clara Riddle
Camano Island
