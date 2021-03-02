Dear Editor,
The issue of remodeling Stanwood City Hall vs. building a new City Hall and police station is under consideration now, and I would like to express my view, along with the many others who may hold opposing valid opinions.
I moved to Stanwood a few years ago from Lake Stevens, and fear I see the same pattern here. In 1998, Lake Stevens had a population of 6,500, and the police station was a little old house, and its City Hall was a small, more contemporary building.
As we had pro-growth people take office, the population density increased, city limits moved farther out. The service facilities became inadequate to deal with all the new people and required relocation and expansion.
Stanwood seems bent on this same plan of expansion with new apartments and big housing developments in the Cedarhome neighborhood and along 80th Avenue.
I think it is time to quit kicking the can down the road and relocate and expand our city facilities right now, rather than throwing money at the outgrown but acknowledged historic facility, to keep up with population growth and increased need for administration, policing and utility services. The land purchased for this is ideally located out of the flood plain, near the high school and more centrally located to the population density.
It's either that or stop the growth.
