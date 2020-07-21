Dear Editor,
In reference to the letter in the July 14 edition about choosing to not wear a mask: Not everything is political.
Gov. Jay Inslee is simply trying to save our lives. If there were any other way, don't you think that he would think it preferable? Would someone prefer a ventilator and possibly death? Think about the medical staff who risk their own lives caring for people who choose to not wear a mask. Do those people also think it was their right not to obey traffic signals?
No governor wants his or her state to flounder economically. Inslee is caught between a rock and a hard place. Get over the pity party and do the right thing to save us all until we have a vaccine. Unless we all step up to the plate as a country, this virus will be here for a long time.
Jane Strieby
Kayak Point
