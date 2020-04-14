Dear Editor,
Enough is as good as a feast.
That's my most treasured fortune cookie saying, and it still remains an honored truth — more so in times of real or imagined scarcity. This is one of those times.
As a volunteer driver for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, I know anyone may go there to be fed and not judged. Right now I have enough, more than enough compared to some. However, I may someday be a receiver rather than a giver to the SCFB, so as I pick up donated items or donate myself, I selfishly think, is that what I would want to eat? Is it healthy and fresh and comforting? Am I giving someone what I would want to receive? What is the intention behind my giving?
Ironically my selfishness turns out to be a good thing because if I want and expect the best for myself, I give to others in that same light. We are reminded that caring for ourselves is how we care for others. If we don't protect ourselves, we cannot protect others. If we don't put our health first, we won't be able to heal others. If we don't heed the mantra "we're all in this together," then we’re not all going to come out of this together.
So I say: “be selfish, wise-selfish, by giving yourself what you need and giving others the same that you need.”
Most of us will receive a federal stimulus check, and some will desperately need it. Others will need it less, and some won't really need it at all. If we share our abundance we can all have enough which, you may have realized lately, is as good as a feast.
Gaylen Brulè
Camano Island
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.