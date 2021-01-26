Dear Editor,
I have been a resident of Camano Island for 27 years, and I have been involved with Camano Island Fire and Rescue for 26 of those years.
I got involved with the ladies fire auxiliary, and we worked to support the volunteer firefighters. As our island has grown, CIFR has grown. Soon we will be voting to renew our emergency medical services levy. The committee has worked very hard to keep it the same as we are paying now.
On July 4, my husband fell and broke his shoulder. I called 911, and they were here in 10 minutes. They apologized that I couldn't ride with him because of COVID-19. After returning home late that night, we had to return the next day with the same medical crew.
If you haven't witnessed how the medical crew works with their patients and family, you would be impressed. You never know when we will need this kind of service. Please join me in renewing this levy.
Peggy Black
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.