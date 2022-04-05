...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt this morning.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Do you want local control for school district funding?
Our Stanwood-Camano School District faces a challenge to pass a levy including capital projects for school buildings.
Our state does not provide districts with regular capital project funding for school building care. This funding comes through passing local levies, replacing expired levies because school buildings need care for life.
If we don’t pass levies, our district will react and prioritize by urgency. Reacting costs more in the long run.
Furthermore, if levies aren’t passed will this provide fuel for the state to take over future capital project funding? If the McCleary decision is expanded to include capital projects, a statewide tax will be enacted. Is this good or bad? Food for thought.
Wahkiakum School District is suing the state on this very subject using attorneys from the McCleary case.
Do we continue to vote no for levies and inadvertently affect future local control?
Or do we take a path by supporting levies for local control of funding?
We leverage our local involvement with local funding for our schools. Please vote yes, bring solutions and consider getting directly involved with the district to influence funding.
