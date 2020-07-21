Dear Editor,
I have known and worked with Angie Homola for a number of years since moving to Coupeville. She worked tirelessly during the last financial downturn as a county commissioner, getting Island County back on track to a better future, including donating $30,000 of her salary.
She is always prepared and does her homework on complicated issues such as climate change, fish pen management and veterans' services. Most important, Homola will have the passion and conviction to move good legislation forward.
Homola and her family have been part of this community for more than 20 years. I know she will represent all of our needs in Island and Skagit counties and work on behalf of the people in our district.
Homola has the experience to hit the ground running. She is approachable and will pick up the phone if you call her. She will draw on her experience as well as her work in lobbying in Olympia for great causes this area needs to address.
Homola has earned our respect and trust, and I know she will represent us well in the 10th Legislative District. Join me in voting for Homola for state representative.
Gary McIntyre
Coupeville
