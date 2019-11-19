Dear Editor,
North County Regional Fire Authority (known as North County Fire/EMS) wants to thank voters for approving our recent fire levy lid lift request. The money will be used to hire additional emergency personnel and purchase apparatus to respond to increasing call volumes.
This election was one of the closest in the county — 50.36% approved the lid lift, 49.64% did not. That tells us we need to work harder to explain why the money is necessary, and how it will be used responsibly to save lives and property.
We will communicate with you every step of the way about service improvements as they happen. I also encourage residents to review our Strategic Plan at northcountyfireems.com. It is a blueprint that guides our spending decisions and was developed with extensive community input.
In the meantime, please know that we are grateful and will not let you down.
John Cermak, Fire Chief
North County Regional Fire Authority
