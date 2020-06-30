Dear Editor,
Every resident of Josephine Caring Community was honored with a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Saturday, June 20. What began as a small project became much larger as word spread about the need for local flowers and greens to make the arrangements. Donations from community members and local businesses were so generous that there were enough flowers for each unit’s nursing station as well as several public spaces around the Josephine facility.
Volunteers began making flower arrangements outdoors in the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church parking lot across the street from Josephine early that morning, practicing safe distancing, wearing masks and using skills honed with experience in gardening. The many varieties of flowers and greens allowed for bright, colorful bouquets and were enough to fill two pickup trucks.
We wish to thank all who contributed their time, fresh-cut flowers and monetary donations to make this possible.
Carol Curtis
Camano Island
