Dear Editor,
The Christmas House in Stanwood provides Christmas gifts to families in need. This annual event has been supported by the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and so many other individuals, clubs, organizations, stores, businesses, churches and fire departments for the last 20 years with one thing in mind: to bring joy to children.
On behalf of the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank, I want to extend to you my sincere thank you. There are so many people taking part in this program from the donors, shoppers, elves, crafters, drivers, packers, movers, postal workers, computer experts and more. I can only describe it as a beautiful balancing act.
In 2019, the Christmas House served 1,350 kids from 457 families. In 2020, we served 2,273 kids from 613 families. We came to realize what may become a "new normal" due to COVID and its ripple effect showing a huge increase in kids and families served.
Mardi Jorgensen
Christmas House coordinator
