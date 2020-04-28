Dear Editor,
As I sit in isolation at home here in Oso, I look forward to reading the Stanwood Camano News each week.
In light of recent news that The Arlington Times and Marysville Globe have ceased publication, I am envious of the still-significant, full-sized broadsheet newspaper that comes from Stanwood every week.
As a former reporter at both papers, I must acknowledge your community’s support of the News. Illustrating that supports was a long list of sponsors in the recent Happy Spring full-page ad. Those are largely the regular advertisers who sustain the paper. The businesses in Stanwood and Camano seem to understand the value of a thriving local newspaper.
Of course, a commitment from management to provide the staff to make it a success also deserves note. I know the small staff at the Stanwood Camano News work very hard to keep the paper full of interesting and important information each week. Not just during this crazy virus, but in general, they keep us up to date on what’s going on in the city and county government, and the school district, too.
Even as a resident of Oso, I find it interesting to see the continuing progress of the high school, of the parks and trails, and of life in general out there by the Salish Sea.
I do bemoan the end of what we once called, “the longest-running newspaper in the state of Washington,” The Arlington Times, but more importantly, I am concerned about the future of society without the service of journalists and journalism to sort out the fluff and the fiction for an informed community.
Thanks to the staff, management and to the community advertisers for keeping the Stanwood Camano News alive.
Sarah Arney
Oso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.