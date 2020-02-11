The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92 in Stanwood chose to raise money for The Caring Place in Stanwood during the SC Give event in December because of how they support families in need in our community. The budget for diapers, socks and underwear for The Caring Place is about $2,500 for 10 months.
The Caring Place serves more than 500 people each month. The Auxiliary’s goal was $2,500, but donors gave $3,700. The Caring Place recently used the money to buy several cases of diapers and underwear to get started.
Many thanks again to the generous donors from our community and beyond for helping support such a great organization. This couldn’t have happened without you.
Marilyn Davis-Westlund
President, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92, Stanwood
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.