Dear Editor,
After a year of hiatus in 2020, the annual Camano Art Tour lunch hosted by the Utsalady Ladies Aid, was once again a huge success.
Thanks to all members, local and out-of-town guests who had our signature turkey sandwiches and homemade cookies with us at our historic building site.
The funds from this event will be shared throughout our community outreach programs and in the preservation of our building.
Mary Margaret Haugen
Utsalady Ladies Aid, Camano Island
