The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92 in Stanwood served a free spaghetti feed on Veterans Day to veterans and their families.

Thank you to the contributors to this annual event. Thank you also to our Auxiliary members who donated menu items and their time to show our veterans that they are appreciated.

Marilyn Davis-Westlund, president

American Legion Unit 92 Stanwood

