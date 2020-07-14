Letter to the editor logo Stanwood

Dear Editor, 

I would like to thank all the celebrants around Triangle Cove for a very wonderful Independence Day fireworks display. It was the best yet and so many more joined in. It was better than any of the commercial displays that did not happen.

Jerry Nielsen

Camano Island

