Dear Editor,
I would like to say thank you and kudos to the wonderful Trick or Treat festivities Saturday for Halloween from the merchants, businesses and churches. Very well planned out for safety concerns and attendees were mindful with masks, distance etc.
After many months of small business suffering losses, all of these folks refused to allow children to not have some fun. Safe, sanitized and gloved treats, fun scavenger hunt. Thank you Stanwood downtown merchants and churches. Nicely done.
Laura Ruelas
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.