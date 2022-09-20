Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of the Transportation Benefit Fund levy renewal that will be on the ballot for Stanwood voters. There are three important things to know about this levy renewal.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of the Transportation Benefit Fund levy renewal that will be on the ballot for Stanwood voters. There are three important things to know about this levy renewal.
One, this is not a tax increase. Extending the TBF’s current and minimal 0.002% portion of our sales tax (2 cents on $10) maintains the city’s current tax rate and continues to improve the safety of our city.
Two, safe streets and sidewalks rank high as resident priorities and make for a walkable and interconnected community. Efforts are underway for sidewalk improvements on 72nd, 80th, 92nd and 98 avenues; linking in new developments; and increasing safe to school routes.
Three, everyone who shops in Stanwood pays sales tax and helps improve our streets. By passing this TBF levy renewal, we will be able to support our current transportation projects. Without these tax dollars, the money necessary to complete our projects will have to be diverted from other uses, such as park improvements. Parks are another aspect that continually ranks high in priority with our residents.
Over the past 10 years, our city has been able to leverage the collected TBF dollars into almost $6 million with state and federal grants. Without the TBF levy income, we would only have accomplished about 1/3 of our improvement projects. Currently we have 1.58 more miles of new sidewalk and 24 ADA ramp projects in process. For information visit: stanwoodwa.org/373/Transportation-Benefit-Fund.
Your support for this TBF levy renewal will help fund important projects that improve safety for all of us. Please vote yes.
Cathy Wooten
Stanwood
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.