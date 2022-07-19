Some folks have expressed concerns about a proposed mental health facility located in Stanwood.
People have valid questions about such a facility, and I do not fault them for speaking out. Some of their worries are based on misconceptions about such a facility. Unless people are familiar with treatment programs such as the one proposed, many folks are fearful of an ominous-sounding “mental health facility."
Although I no longer live in Stanwood, I own and operate a small business on the west side of town. I have been involved in court hearings for people who are receiving treatment in these types of facilities for the past five years. These treatment programs are not prisons for the criminally insane. I have never heard of anyone “escaping.” They are not homeless shelters, although many of the people in them may be homeless because of their illnesses. Some people in these programs are the same people you see in the community. You might be surprised if you knew how many of your friends, co-workers or family have experienced a mental illness, either themselves or in their families.
Instead of viewing a treatment facility as a detriment to the city, I respectfully ask people to consider that it is actually very much an asset — an indication that the citizens and leaders of this community are aware of the need for mental health services and are willing to provide them in a safe environment. Where would you rather have the people who need these services: inside a safe facility where they can receive treatment or wandering around the city?
