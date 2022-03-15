Dear Editor,

The only true answer to the traffic issues of Stanwood-Camano is more lanes.

Yes, roads are expensive to build, but this country just approved the largest infrastructure bill in our nation's history. Now is the time to make the major investment in roads and more lanes.

Roads are expensive in 2022, but they are going to be even more expensive in 2030 and beyond. Roundabouts are fine but do not address the real issue. More and more people visit or live in Stanwood-Camano today, and it will only continue to grow.

The problem with the current thinking is it's too small. The March 8 article on traffic said roads impact business parking. People not getting here and not being able to get through here will impact businesses more, and negatively.

Now is the time to think of more lanes, a bypass and roundabouts. Do it all, be bold now. 

Jim Van Camp

Camano Island

