...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Upgrade roads now because it'll cost more later
The only true answer to the traffic issues of Stanwood-Camano is more lanes.
Yes, roads are expensive to build, but this country just approved the largest infrastructure bill in our nation's history. Now is the time to make the major investment in roads and more lanes.
Roads are expensive in 2022, but they are going to be even more expensive in 2030 and beyond. Roundabouts are fine but do not address the real issue. More and more people visit or live in Stanwood-Camano today, and it will only continue to grow.
The problem with the current thinking is it's too small. The March 8 article on traffic said roads impact business parking. People not getting here and not being able to get through here will impact businesses more, and negatively.
Now is the time to think of more lanes, a bypass and roundabouts. Do it all, be bold now.
