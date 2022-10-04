It seems like nowadays, bad news is everywhere. It is not only in the paper, it is the topic of dinner conversation, comedy sketches and even part of many people’s favorite way to escape reality: social media. It can be exhausting to go online as a form of escape, but instead see the shocking realities of global poverty.
That being said, there is no generation in which information has spread so quickly. What better way to spread awareness than on a platform where people routinely log on? Take Instagram and TikTok as examples, where information is consolidated into small pieces and presented in a catchy way. It is getting increasingly easier to make a difference thanks to call scripts and auto-generated emails like the ones provided by The Borgen Project’s action center, and these links can be shared to maximize their impact.
I’ve seen bills pass because enough people contacted their representatives. The READ Act Reauthorization Act, which "requires the implementation of a strategy to promote quality basic education in partner countries" (congress.gov), recently passed in the Senate partially because of these auto-generated emails. It only takes two minutes, and your voice is heard. I hope U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will vote yes for the READ Act Reauthorization Act. It is time social media users move beyond infographics and take action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.