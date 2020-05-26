Dear Editor,
I support Helen Price Johnson for state Senate because she has experience and leadership. Helen has represented her community as a School Board member and a three-term Island County commissioner. As a volunteer and a public servant, she has always listened to those she represents and then makes hard decisions based on their best interest. Gathering information, listening and taking action are the attributes that highlight her career. Having those attributes are what we need as our next state senator for the 10th Legislative District.
Helen is a person of the people, at ease meeting with business groups and members of small communities. She is equally comfortable meeting with the local farmers, while walking with them through their fields and listening to their concerns with the current state actions in Olympia that impact them.
Helen will be a strong voice for all of us in this district. She will be there to represent us well as we recover from this pandemic. She makes sure her voice is heard in Olympia, which means our voice will be heard. I have faith in Helen, and so should you. Remember, we look for a representative for us. Yes, Helen is that person.
Barbara Schultz
Freeland
