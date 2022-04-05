...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt this morning.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
For 10 years I wrote a column in this newspaper titled “Life Goes On,” highlighting different aspects of living — and teaching — in Stanwood-Camano, including the 31 years I taught at Stanwood High.
Prior to Stanwood, I taught at a school district plagued with five levy failures in six years. The school had no lunch program, just four food dispensers. We didn’t have enough copying paper. Kids had to share books. We had only one custodian.
Retired since 2007, I have been shocked at the Letters to the Editor urging people to vote against the levy. My husband and I have lived on a fixed income retiring, and, believe me, trips to the store and gas station are appalling.
But I still would never short-change youths. I toured the new Stanwood High, and it is breathtaking. We cannot let it go to ruin for lack of funds. We are just beginning to come out of a two-year pandemic, and kids have been traumatized. And now some people want to take money away from kids’ education? I don’t get it.
My life will go on, always voting “Yes” for our schools. As the song says, “The children are our future.”
