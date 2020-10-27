Dear Editor,
This is the most important election of our lifetime. The choice is clear. Do you want freedom, or do you want the government to control your life? Do you want the thriving economy of President Trump or the sluggish economy of Barack Obama?
Barack Obama actually benefited from the recession of 2008. The economy was at a bottom so it had nowhere to go but up. Although the economy and unemployment did improve under Obama, we had the slowest recovery from a recession in history. By lifting the restrictions that Obama placed on businesses and reducing taxes on businesses, the economy was able to thrive.
If Biden is elected, he has promised that he will increase taxes. This will result in a recession more severe than the one it 2008.
Washington suffers under Jay Inslee. His policies of shutting down businesses and telling people what they can and can’t do has destroyed people’s lives and the state’s economy. We need a change in the state government that allows us to live our lives. Culp for governor; write-in Freed for lieutenant governor; Muzzall for state senator; Gilday and Bruch for state representatives.
Michael Navarre
Camano Island
