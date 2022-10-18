Dear Editor,
The following represents my personal opinion on a very important and upcoming ballot measure. As a Stanwood City Council member, an issue residents often ask me to support is safer streets for driving, walking and bicycling.
Our city is striving to make our streets safer by implementing several measures. We are finding ways to decrease speeding. We will add traffic calming where possible, such as the new roundabout on 284th Street. We are working to eliminate difficult intersections. We are continually building more sidewalks and ADA-approved ramps. We are adding crosswalks, including some with flashing warning lights. We have worked hard to expand our "safe to school" routes. We are adding walking paths, which increase safety and enjoyment.
Finding the money to make our streets safer continues to be a real challenge. This November's ballot includes a measure called "Proposition No. 1." It raises money that will be exclusively used to pay for transportation improvements. The measure is funded by a small sales tax which equates to 20 cents on every $100 spent in Stanwood. All who shop in Stanwood will help pay for our safer streets.
In 2013, a similar measure was approved overwhelmingly by Stanwood voters. We are now being asked to renew this measure for an additional 10 years.
It makes good sense to support this levy. Please vote yes on Proposition No. 1.
Steve Shepro
Stanwood
